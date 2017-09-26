CPS needs car seats for Harvey victims

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: al_ter)

HOUSTON - Child Protective Services is asking the public to donate new car seats for families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

CPS says many of them lost their car seats along with their vehicles.

They are asking for at least 50 brand new car seats,, either infant and/or toddler.

If you would like to donate in Harris County, please contact Josie Jones at 832-969-6679 or Josephine.jones@dfps.state.tx.us.

If you live in outlying counties and would like to donate, please contact Evelyn Jacobs at 832-449-0643 or evelyn.jacobs@dfps.state.tx.us.



