Court docs: Man fled Harvey with wife, baby and 7 kilos of cocaine

(Credit: AP)

GULFPORT, MISS. (AP) - A man piled his wife and baby boy into a car to escape a hurricane barreling toward Texas last year and headed for Atlanta. They never made it.

The Sun Herald reports 26-year-old Rodolfo Ortuno, of Houston, was pulled over in Mississippi by a deputy for careless driving. Court documents say the deputy then searched the car and found 7 kilos (15.4 pounds) of cocaine in the trunk.

Ortuno pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge Friday. He faces a possible life sentence and a maximum fine of $10 million. Sentencing is set for April.

He told authorities he was to be paid $7,000 for driving the vehicle to Atlanta.

Ortuno was arrested Aug. 24, 2017, a day before Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas Gulf Coast.

© 2018 Associated Press