(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A husband and wife were forced to jump from the second floor window of their home when it caught fire early Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.

According to the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maple Brook Lane.

The fire marshal says the couple wasn't hurt, but the fire damaged the back of the house.

The couple's dog did not make it out. At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.



