Construction to begin on New Caney water park

NEW CANEY, Texas - After years of planning, construction is finally set to begin on a new water park in New Caney.

KHOU 11 News first reported about the plans for the Grand Texas theme park in 2013.

The RV resort and racing park are now open. Construction on the water park will begin in August.

Along with the Gator Bayou Adventure Park, those are set to open next summer. Then the main theme park will be built once the water park is finished.

