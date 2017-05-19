Constable's wife nearly falls victim to shopping scam

HOUSTON - A local Constable's own wife almost fell victim to a shopping scam.

Jennifer Rosen thought she was signing up for a legitimate mystery shopping experience but the instructions she received were not legitimate.

In the mail on Friday, she got a check for nearly $3,000 as well as instructions with what to do with that check.

"The packaging looks pretty real," said Rosen, wife of Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct One. "I love to shop so I got kind of curious and I sent my name and address; that's all it requires."

Rosen believed she was enrolling in a behind-the-scenes program for WalMart, where the company would pay her to go into a store and then evaluate it on a customer service level before giving them feedback.

"I keep getting these emails you know so I thought I'm just going to see what it is, so now I know," she said.

She believed the scammers would expect her to take the check, put it into her bank account and transfer money as instructed to various different people.

She told her husband, Constable Alan Rosen, about it.

"When people receive things that look legitimate and everything looks okay, you have to go the extra mile to verify things," Constable Rosen said.

Just to be 100 percent certain, the Rosen family went to a local BBVA Friday to try and cash the check. A teller at the bank told them the check wasn't real.

Now, the couple wants to put the word out to warn others.

"No one is sending you a check in the mail that you really didn't know was coming without there being some type of a hook," Constable Rosen said.

There are legitimate companies that do mystery shopping but most experts say most legitimate ones ask you to register as an evaluator first.

Constable Rosen said he's going to try and track down whoever is responsible for this. He urges everyone to report something like this to law enforcement as soon as possible.

