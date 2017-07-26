Constable defends deputies' actions in confrontation with man mowing lawn

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen is defending his deputies who are being accused of abuse of power and excessive force. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen is defending his deputies who are being accused of abuse of power and excessive force.

The defense stems from a confrontation caught on camera when a deputy constable questioned a man mowing a lawn.

Constable Rosen says deputies were patrolling the Willow Springs subdivision because of recent crimes in area and saw the man, 20-year-old Marlin Gipson, going door-to-door.

Officials say when the deputy asked Gipson to identify himself, he lied about his date of birth because he had several outstanding warrants, and he refused to follow the deputy’s demands.

Constable Rosen says Gipson ran from the scene and was later arrested in a home where he was hit with a Taser and bitten several times by a K-9 officer.

Gipson says the officer became verbally abusive and tried to arrest him for no reason.

Gipson was charged with failure to identify and evading arrest. His family has filed an internal affairs complaint with the Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

