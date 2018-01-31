Conservative student group sues Lone Star College

Lone Star College has six campuses across the Houston area, including the sprawling Cy-Fair campus on Barker Cypress Road. (Photo: KHOU)

CYPRESS, Texas - Lone Star College has six campuses across the Houston area, including the sprawling Cy-Fair campus on Barker Cypress Road.

That’s where a group called Young Conservatives of Texas claims it was essentially kicked out because of its views.

A lawsuit was filed this week on the campus chapter’s behalf by the Alliance Defending Freedom. That’s a group that concentrates on cases involving religious and conservative causes.

“Public colleges and universities are supposed to be the marketplace of ideas, but that marketplace can’t function if only administrator-approved ideas are allowed,” said ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer.

At issue is a claim that Lone Star de-recognized the Young Conservatives of Texas after it posted a video of an abortion debate held on campus. According to the lawsuit, a college-appointed sponsor quit, which is required for such a club.

“What their pleadings say is that they were forced off campus because of a system that was stacked against them,” said KHOU Legal Analyst Gerald Treece.

He says the conservative club has a classic First Amendment case if it can proved it was picked on because of what it represents.

“The school is going to say it doesn’t care what they’re saying -- you just have to have a faculty sponsor,” Treece said. “And, if that’s true, the school is in pretty good shape.”

Lone Star College doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

