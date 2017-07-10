Conroe PD releases dash cam video after crash

After a 10-second clip of a "controversial" arrest was posted on social media, Conroe Police decided to release the full dash cam video showing the incident that occurred around 7 p.m. July 4. (Photo: KHOU)

CONROE, Texas - After a 10-second clip of a "controversial" arrest was posted on social media, Conroe Police decided to release the full dash cam video showing the incident that occurred around 7 p.m. July 4.

The social media video shows the officers struggling with a man in a ditch. The people who posted it claim it was excessive force.

The police dash cam video shows the officer pull up to an accident. He approaches the vehicle and learns there is someone hiding under the truck. He asks the man to get out from under the truck. The man tries to pull away from the officer. The man does not comply with commands, so the officer grabs him, and they end up in the ditch.

The suspect was eventually detained and charged with his second DWI and resisting arrest. Another man there was also charged with resisting arrest.

The officer involved injured his hand. Conroe PD self-reported the use of force to the District Attorney's office, which decided not to investigate.

No one has filed a formal complaint with the DA's office or police about excessive force.

