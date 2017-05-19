Conroe gun shop takes security to new level

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officer accused of dismissing tickets in exchange for teen's nude photos
-
14-year-old arrested for sexual assault
-
FBI raid at hospice on Houston's south side
-
Elderly woman killed by hit-and-run driver in the Heights
-
Strip mall fire kills six-year fire fighter veteran, Scott Deem
-
Robbery suspects found hiding inside Dekaney HS
-
Man falls over edge at Topgolf in Fort Worth
-
Sexual assault suspect in The Woodlands sought
-
Condolences pour in for softball player in Forney
-
Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle accident in South Houston
More Stories
-
Wanted sexual assault suspect to case from 2013May 19, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
-
Hit-and-run driver kills 91-year-old woman in the HeightsMay 19, 2017, 4:43 a.m.
-
Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle accident in South HoustonMay 19, 2017, 11:43 a.m.