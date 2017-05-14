Conroe couple facing animal cruelty charges go to court on Monday
It was one of the largest horse seizures in the country and now two years after Herman Hoffman and his wife Kathleen were arrested for animal cruelty on up to 200 horses, they're going to face a jury Monday morning.
KHOU 10:38 PM. CDT May 14, 2017
