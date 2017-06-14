KHOU
Close

Congressmen react to shooting in Alexandria, Va.

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:32 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

News of Wednesday morning's shooting in Alexandria, Va. spread quickly spread across social media.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, two Capitol Hill police officers and a member of Texas Congressman Roger Williams' staff were wounded in the shooting. A suspect is in custody.

Williams himself was OK along with Reps. Kevin Brady and Joe Barton.

Here are some of the reactions from Houston area and Texas political leaders along with a statement from President Donald Trump:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTOS: Shooting in Alexandria, Va.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories