Congressmen react to shooting in Alexandria, Va.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a press conference after a House Leadership Election on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) (Photo: Zach Gibson, 2016 Getty Images)

News of Wednesday morning's shooting in Alexandria, Va. spread quickly spread across social media.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, two Capitol Hill police officers and a member of Texas Congressman Roger Williams' staff were wounded in the shooting. A suspect is in custody.

Williams himself was OK along with Reps. Kevin Brady and Joe Barton.

Here are some of the reactions from Houston area and Texas political leaders along with a statement from President Donald Trump:

White House says Pres. Trump and VP Pence are aware of the shooting incident and are monitoring developments closely https://t.co/20D5gRCxch pic.twitter.com/xkavHy5HGO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the tragic shooting in Alexandria, VA. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 14, 2017

I'm horrified by the act of violence against Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others this morning. Please... https://t.co/9ISHrnSxAk — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) June 14, 2017

Praying for our friends, colleagues, and all hurt or impacted by today's terrible shooting. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 14, 2017

This morning, my deep concerns and prayers are with the wounded members of Congress and their families — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 14, 2017

My concerns and prayers are with the wounded and families of the members of Congress, their staff, the Capitol PD and other law enforcement — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 14, 2017

Grateful for quick response of Capitol Police and local and federal law enforcement this morning. They saved lives — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

“Looks like only one shooter...whether he was targeting certain members, we don’t know,” Sen. Jeff Flake says, who witnessed shooting pic.twitter.com/0SolxHjRAG — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

PHOTOS: Shooting in Alexandria, Va.

