Condition update on firework explosion victims treated in Galveston

HOUSTON - Condition updates have been released by friends and family of two children undergoing treatment in Galveston following a fireworks explosion in Mexico last month.

According to the Michou y Mau Foundation's Facebook page, one of the children is out of intensive care and is now in stable condition at Shriner's in Galveston. The child received two skin grafts.

The second child remains in critical but stable condition. The group says that the progress of his recover is slow, but doctors are "doing a great job for him to get better soon."

The San Pablito fireworks market was especially well stocked for the holidays and bustling with hundreds of shoppers when a powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls, killing at least 31 people and leaving dozens more badly burned.

Mexico State health officials said 72 people were being treated for injuries from the December explosion, including for severe burns, in some cases over 90 percent of their bodies.