Concern about consequences of proposed bathroom bill

"The artists have signed a letter saying they won't come," said Kathryn McNiel.
McNiel runs Houston's Theatre DIstrict, a bustling center of arts and culture in downtown Houston, home to multiple theaters, music venues, bars and restaurants, all of which she says would take a hit by Senate Bill 6.
"So in all of these venues when there's a specific show, that's when people have employment," said McNiel. "If people aren't here for the shows then you don't have employment opportunities."
The Theater District thrives by booking and bringing in major performers and acts. She believes this list of celebrities opposing the bill will only continue to grow, making it that much harder for the district to secure top entertainment.
"We have to compete," said McNiel. "There are other theaters, others performance centers that they can go to. Why would you come here and have to worry about protests and going against something that's important to your constituency."
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick told KHOU 11 News Monday that the potential economic is overblown and would be minimal. McNiel calls that claim absolutely ridiculous.
"Does he think North Carolina is alternative facts?" said McNiel. "We've seen the damage."
