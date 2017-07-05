Commuter worries new Katy Freeway markings are unsafe

HOUSTON - If you’ve driven on the Katy Freeway lately, maybe you’ve noticed something one of our viewers pointed out.

Sally Barber emailed KHOU 11 News, writing “DOT decided to change the concrete to white concrete on this freeway, but in doing that and painting the striped lines white in between lanes, it is almost impossible to see the striped lines.”

TxDOT recently re-paved a stretch between Beltway 8 and the 610 West Loop. The contractor used a lighter, almost white, concrete. Combine that with plain white stripes, and it can be difficult to see where one lane ends and another begins.

The agency’s Houston spokesman, Danny Perez, says he knows this is a trouble spot for commuters.

“We’re definitely going to be working in the future to address some of the issues,” Perez said. “We recently did some work out there, so some of the striping that’s out there, we’ll work to improve that and put some additional striping out there.”

Additional striping doesn’t necessarily mean more white. TxDOT uses several different kinds of striping techniques. One approach includes a long black stripe, followed by a white one. Then there’s shadow striping, “which is a black stripe that goes underneath the white striping,” according to Perez.

Though the paint looks different, Perez says the goal is the same.

“We want to improve safety. It’s a constant thing we’re always trying to do, so we’re always looking at areas where we can do that. That includes striping and signage,” he said.

If you spot a spot that needs improvement, TxDOT wants to know.

“The traveling public is our eyes and ears out there, so when they see something out there, they need to report it to us,” Perez said.

You can report any freeway or paving issues here.

