Community remembers man who died after being beaten at Denny's

A vigil was held at a Sheldon-area Denny's, the same place where John Hernandez, 24, was left brain dead following a fight last week. (Photo: KHOU)

SHELDON, Texas -- Hundreds gathered in the rain Sunday evening in the parking lot of a Sheldon-area Denny’s restaurant, petitioning God for intercession and justice.

The vigil was held at the same place where John Hernandez, 24, was left brain dead following a fight last week.

The group said prayers and gave reflections, speaking in Spanish, as they remembered Hernandez and petitioned for justice.

Eyewitnesses reported Hernandez was intoxicated at the restaurant and got into an altercation with a man outside of the restaurant.

They say Hernandez was quickly overpowered by the man because of his inebriation, but the man continued to beat Hernandez, holding his unconscious body in a headlock for 10 to 15 minutes.

The other man involved in the incident is the husband of a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy and has not been arrested or named as a suspect.

His wife, the HCSO deputy, was also present during the incident.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the deputy helped to restrain Hernandez but then called for help when she noticed he was not breathing.

Eyewitnesses say the deputy did nothing to help and stood by while her husband continued to beat and strangle Hernandez.

Hernandez was removed from life support three days after the incident.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the homicide is still under investigation and stated he is asking for oversight of the HCSO investigation by the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Justice.

