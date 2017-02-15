Community rallies around tornado victims in Van Vleck

Community cleaning up Van Vleck.

VAN VLECK, Texas - A community assistance center is open in Van Vleck a day after a tornado ripped through the tiny town in Matagorda County.

It was one of six twisters that touched down near Houston.

“We have a small community, but we’ve got lots of heart,” said Lions Club member Joseph Constantini. Compassion is on display at the Van Vleck community center along with the necessities so many lost in the storm.

“I feel so much better today than we did yesterday,” said storm victim Sally Farley. The local Lions Club and Red Cross are coordinating assistance for those impacted by Tuesday’s tornado.

“It’s the most scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” said another victim.

Gail Saunders brought bottled water from nearby Bay City.

“Seeing it on the news and living in the community,” said Saunders. “Heart breaks for everybody, just sad.”

There is major damage across the small town where an EF-1 tornado ripped homes apart and flipped others over. The tornado took seconds to destroy possessions - complete recovery may take years.

“I am grateful and I thank God he saved all of our lives, cause that you can’t replace,” said storm victim Debra Clauson. “Everything else is replaceable.”

There is a bit of good news - the mother injured while saving her children from a mobile home was released from the hospital.

You can make donations to victims in Van Vleck and elsewhere through the American Red Cross. The Lions Clubs of Van Vleck is also taking donations here.

