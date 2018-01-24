Community demands timetable for preservation of Freedmen's Town bricks

It's been more than a year since the city removed historic bricks in Freedmen's Town. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - It's been more than a year since the city removed historic bricks in Freedmen's Town.

The bricks were put down by freed slaves more than 100 years ago.

Now local activists and community members are upset the city isn't moving fast enough on a promise to preserve what's left, fix what's already been torn out and return what’s been taken out.

Located in Houston’s Fourth Ward, in the last two years, those living in Freedmen’s Town say more than 7,000 of these historic bricks have been removed by the city. They say the once beautiful Andrews Street is now full of pot holes and held together with cement.

It's a problem they say is not going away.

Local activists have since been asking the city to return the bricks and fix the roads, wanting to put back the historic bricks where they came from.

It’s a project the city says they’ve been working on. But longtime resident and activist Gladys House-El says no real action has been taken, and her community is tired of waiting.

“We are concerned no specific date by the mayor has been given to us to return Freedmen's Town's sacred bricks," House-El said. "It’s no excuse for the constant delays of returning our bricks. They should have never been removed."

It's work and bricks Mayor Sylvester Turner says would have been put back and completed by this past December. But major setbacks, like Harvey and the cold blast, have pushed back the date.

Mayor Turner says several of his community committees are working hard to pave their way back.

His office released this statement Wednesday:

“The project was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of December, but Harvey and other weather-related issues pushed the completion date back. We have a couple of community committees that are working diligently on this project. They generally meet once a month, with the next meeting scheduled for the second week in February. The project is scheduled to be substantially complete within the next month. Houston Public Works wants nothing more than to finish this project for the community.Houston Public Works promises to continue to work with the leaders of Freedmen’s town to make sure needs are met both as a community, in preserving this important historical neighborhood and also a strong infrastructure to protect the health, safety and comfort of all residents.”

During another press conference Wednesday, Mayor Turner addressed the issue again, saying he agreed the project was taking too long, and he wants to see it completed in 30 days.

