Community crowdfunds to send meteorologist on vacation after Harvey

GoFundMe set up for Meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

HOUSTON - Many people worked hard to keep local residents informed during Hurricane Harvey and the community is making an effort to reward the voice and face of the Harris County Flood Control District.

A GoFundMe was set up to send Meteorologist Jeff Lindner on a post-Harvey vacation. A $4,000 goal was set and over $17,000 has been raised.

Wearing his trademark blue shirt, Lindner held a steady stream of press conferences answering a steady stream of questions and people appreciated his hard work.

Despite the community's good intentions, Lindner is not allowed to accept the money as a government employee. It will likely be donated to charity.

