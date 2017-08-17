Columbus PD looking for missing man last seen in NW Houston

Charles Cline

HOUSTON - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Charles Cline was last seen by his family on August 10 and spotted in northwest Houston on August 14, according to police.

He is driving a tan 1999 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an extended cab - Texas license plate DKL7111. There is a Marine Corps decal on the tailgate.

Police say Charles has memory problems and has not made contact with his family.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

