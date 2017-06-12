KHOU
Coast Guard searching for missing woman off Crystal Beach

KHOU 5:16 PM. CDT June 12, 2017

CRYSTAL BEACH, TEXAS - Coast Guard crews are searching the water off Crystal Beach for a young mother who disappeared Monday afternoon.

Brandy Mosley, 33, went into the water around 1:30 p.m. because her 4-year-old son was having trouble swimming.

The boy made it back to shore but Mosley didn’t.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat are searching the area where she was last seen.

