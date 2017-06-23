Coast Guard: Search on for missing fisherman in San Luis Pass

Coast Guard search.

GALVESTON, Texas - The Coast Guard is searching for fisherman who went missing in the San Luis Pass Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, two men were fishing and after they were both pulled under by the current near the San Luis Pass Bridge, one man resurfaced and one did not.

The missing fisherman has been identified by the Coast Guard as 29-year-old Jacob Sedowski. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts on the Galveston side of San Luis Pass.

A helicopter crew and a boat crew have been dispatched.

