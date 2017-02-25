Coast Guard rescues two sailors stranded on Galveston jetty

Photo: Coast Guard

GALVESTON, Texas- Two men were rescued by the Coast Guard after their sailboat crashed into a jetty in south Galveston on Saturday morning.

According to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, the men called asking for help around 9:06 a.m. They said they were headed for the rocks with 15 to 20-knot winds.

The men were on a 27-foot sailboat.

A boat crew was sent to help them but their sailboat crashed into the rocks before they arrived. The men were able to get onto the jetty.

A helicopter came and rescued the men. There were no injuries.

The sailboat was unable to be recovered.

