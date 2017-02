(Photo: Wiley Post, KHOU 11)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas -- The U.S. Coast Guard says two people were rescued after a 45-year-foot pleasure craft caught fire near Bacliff.

No injuries were reported.

The fire happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses could see the smoke from the Kemah Boardwalk.

