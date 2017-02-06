Coast Guard: Helicopter crashes offshore of Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas- A helicopter with three people on board crashed offshore near Jamaica Beach in Galveston on Monday night, the Coast Guard said.

According to the Coast Guard, they lost communication with the helicopter around 7 p.m. and it crashed about 2.5 miles in the West Bay offshore from Jamaica Beach.

The Coast Guard said it was a private helicopter with a pilot and two passengers on board.

The two passengers were rescued and transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The Coast Guard hasn't released any information about their conditions or about the pilot.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

Check back for story updates.

(© 2017 KHOU)