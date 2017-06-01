Coach accused of telling 14-year-old pitcher to hit umpire

A competitive league baseball coach has been accused of telling a 14-year-old pitcher to intentionally hit an umpire with a baseball. The conversation was caught on video in the dugout during a Memorial Day tournament. In the 10 second clip, you can hear

KHOU 3:39 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories