Co-founder of popular Mai's Restaurant dies

The co-founder of one of Houston's best-known Vietnamese restaurants has died.

Phin Nguyen founded Mai's Restaurant on Milam with her husband back in 1978 as a way to support their eight children.

Since then, it has grown to be a midtown landmark and favorite of food critics like Anthony Bourdain.

"She lived a really good life, said Nguyen's granddaughter.

The restaurant will be closed this weekend so staff can attend her memorial.

