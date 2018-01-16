CLOSINGS: List of closings due to winter weather

Some school districts have announced that they will close or delay school Wednesday due to the winter storm warning. If your school isn't on the list, contact your district or check their social media.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Houston from early Tuesday morning to midnight Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for coastal counties.

DISTRICT CLOSURES

Brazosport ISD

New Caney ISD

PRIVATE/CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSURES

Check back soon

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY CLOSURES

Check back soon

CITY/COUNTY CLOSURES

City Bellaire will reopen at 1 p.m. court docket scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. will be rescheduled, however, the court docket for 1 p.m. will proceed as scheduled.

