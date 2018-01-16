KHOU
Close

CLOSINGS: List of closings due to winter weather

KHOU 2:12 PM. CST January 16, 2018

Some school districts have announced that they will close or delay school Wednesday due to the winter storm warning. If your school isn't on the list, contact your district or check their social media. 

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Houston from early Tuesday morning to midnight Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for coastal counties. 

DISTRICT CLOSURES

  • Brazosport ISD
  • New Caney ISD

PRIVATE/CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSURES 

Check back soon

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY CLOSURES 

Check back soon

CITY/COUNTY CLOSURES

  • City Bellaire will reopen at 1 p.m. court docket scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. will be rescheduled, however, the court docket for 1 p.m. will proceed as scheduled.

> Send your weather pics to photos@khou.com
> Radar: Track rain/snow in our area
> Weather cams: View Houston conditions
> Traffic: Incidents across our area

 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories