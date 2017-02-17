Clerks call for more security after attack

A man threatened Harris County District Clerk's Office employees before throwing things at them, and it was all caught on camera. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - It was a frightening Friday inside the Harris County District Clerk’s office.

A man threatened employees before throwing things at them, and it was all caught on camera.

“He became agitated and grabbed a stapler and threw at the heads of the clerks,” said District Clerk Chris Daniel.

Longtime employee Lori Baranowski was one of the clerks who just missed getting hit.

“And he threw it very hard,” Baranowski said.

The man then leapt over the counter, walked up to a desk, grabbed a coffee mug and threw it, too.

“Generally, it usually happens up in the courts and we’ll see people get irate, but never to the extent it happened today,” Baranowski said.

The man’s cousin, who came in the office with him, convinced him to calm down.

You can see him lie on the floor until officers arrive to arrest him.

The clerk says a security study is already underway in the courthouse. He’d like to see barriers already in use in part of his office go up everywhere.

“These are public servants, serving the public daily to provide public records to anybody that wants them,” Daniel said. “And they don’t need this threat to security, at all.”

The Precinct 1 Constable’s identified the irate customer as Valen Long.

He was charged with criminal mischief.

We spoke with his aunt on the phone who said he suffers from mental issues. She hopes this helps him get the assistance he needs.

