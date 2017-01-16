Cleanup begins following Monday morning storms

KHOU 11 viewers sending in weather damage photos from Monday storms.

HOUSTON - Now that the storms have moved through, there's a bit of cleaning up to do.

Broken glass, downed fences and some roof damage near Jersey Village and Cinco Ranch is leaving home and business owners with repairs to make.

A trampoline blew into the power lines along Greenhouse Road near Clay. It knocked out power to a nearby business, giving employees an unexpected day off. CenterPoint later removed the trampoline.





In northwest Harris County, residents took cover in their homes when an apparent tornado barreled through the area.

"I saw the wind really picking up fast and went to my mother's room and knocked on the door and told her 'let's get in the tub', so we went in the tub. She didn't know what to do, so I had to pull her," said Greg Gutierrez.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of serious injuries.

