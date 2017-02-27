Cleanup begins after car plunges off rooftop parking garage

HOUSTON - A day after a car came flying off a parking garage and crashed into the shopping center seven stories below, impacted businesses are picking up the pieces.



"I'm no stunt driver, but there had to have been some speed involved," said Lornie Mueller, owner of Lithos Jewelry.



HPD confirms that the 16-year-old driver was in the process of parking when he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed through the safety wall. The car dropped ending up inside the Westheimer Plumbing Hardware store. No one understands how he survived.



"Kid was lucky," said Mueller. "He had an angel sitting on his shoulder."



Inside the store, it's a complete mess. The ceiling collapsed and debris is everywhere.



"He impacted a lot of people," said Mueller. "The damages are going to be horrific when it gets totaled up."



Half the stores at this busy strip mall on Kirby and Norfolk still closed Monday. There's no power or water. They hope to be back up and running later this week.



"I need to get back to work," said Mueller. "I don't make any money if I don't work."

(© 2017 KHOU)