Fire damages elementary school in Klein ISD

(Photo: Melissa Correa, KHOU 11 News)

SPRING, Texas -- Frank Elementary in Klein ISD will be closed Tuesday as crews try to cleanup damage from a fire.

Firefighters responded at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday after heavy smoke and fire were reported in the cafeteria area of the school.

The Klein ISD Police Department believes the fire was intentionally set and has identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Classes were canceled on Monday, with STARR testing on hold. The district anticipates the school will reopen on Wednesday, May 10.

School administrators said parents should monitor the school's website and district's Facebook page for updates.

Below is the updated STAAR testing schedule:

Wednesday- 3rd and 4th Math, 5th Math Retest

Thursday- 3rd and 4th Reading, 5th Reading Retest

Friday- 5th Science

Saturday- Make-up Testing

Monday- Make-up Testing

The school is one of the district's newer campuses.

