City taking blame for sewage backup into SE Houston home

Raw sewage backed up into a southeast Houston home.

HOUSTON - A family that survived Harvey is once again dealing with dirty water inside their home. However, this time, it’s not Mother Nature’s fault.

Houston Public Works is taking the blame for a sewage back up into a southeast Houston home on Monday night.

Peter Phan, who lives at the home on Arvana Street with his mother, says this sewage backup ruined most of his furniture, flooring and electronics.

Phan says it started around 9 p.m.

“(My mom) was cooking outside, started hearing water gurgling and pretty much ran to the restroom,” recalled Phan. “Saw the restroom looking like a fountain, and then after that, we ran back outside, saw the city workers working, asked them to stop. They stopped and then came back inside to pretty much a flooded house.”

Phan says his family does have homeowners and flood insurance but does not yet know how much will be covered or how much they’ll pay out-of-pocket.

Alanna Reed, a spokesperson for Public Works, says when city crews were using a high-powered hose to clear a blockage Monday night, there was so much pressure built up inside of the sewer line, the action pushed the sewage back into Phan’s home.

“We feel absolutely horrible about this,” said Reed, who added the family can stay in a hotel as long as they need to while contractors deep clean and fix the home on the city’s dime.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Public Works supervisor told KHOU his crews were also vacuuming sewage out of a neighbor’s backyard. He also said the main sewer line had been cleared.

Reed told KHOU the biggest cause of these backups is grease buildup, especially after holiday weekends and big events like the Super Bowl.

Although Reed says a similar backup was also reported in Meyerland on Monday, she maintains they are rare, with the last one reported in March 2017.

