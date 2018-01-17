City of Pearland issues boil water notice

PEARLAND, Texas - The City of Pearland has issued a boil water notice for all neighborhoods west of Highway 288.

Officials say there has been a major equipment failure at the Kirby Water Production facility, and residents are urged to boil their water prior to consumption.

City officials say to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. They say water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the City of Pearland Public Works Department at (281)-652-1900, through the City’s Connect2Pearland app or on the city’s website.

