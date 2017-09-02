City of Houston warns of insurance fraud robo-calls

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Ciaran Griffin, (c) Ciaran Griffin)

HOUSTON - The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management has received reports of flood victims receiving fraudulent insurance calls.

The city issued a warning to residents Saturday afternoon that some people have received robo-calls stating that their flood insurance premiums are past due and in order to have coverage for a Harvey, they have to submit a payment to a website.

According to the city, insurance companies and agents selling flood insurance policies do not use this process to communicate with customers. If your payment is past due, your insurance company will notify you by mail 30, 60, and 90 days before the policy expires.

If you receive this type of call regarding your flood insurance policy:

Hang up the phone. Don’t press 1 to speak to a live operator or any other key to take your number off the list. Just hang up.

Immediately contact your insurance company or insurance agent to verify the information.

Or call 1-800-638-6620 if you have a policy with National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Direct.

Visit www.fema.gov/nfip-file-your-claim for information on how to file your flood insurance claim.

© 2017 KHOU-TV