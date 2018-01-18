City of Houston update on garbage collection

HOUSTON - The schedule for this week's garbage collection has been altered due to inclement winter weather over the past few days.
According to the City of Houston, the Solid Waste Management Department will be collecting only residential garbage. The new schedule is as follows:
Thursday, January 18, 2018
Tuesday’s Garbage collected today.
Friday, January 19, 2018
Thursday’s Garbage collected today.
Saturday, January 20, 2018
Friday’s Garbage collected today
