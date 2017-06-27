City of Houston seeking artists to create 'mini murals'

Artist Tra’ Slaughter is painting an electrical box at the corner of Taft and Westheimer in Montrose as a tribute to the LGBT community and one of its members, Alex Hill. He was killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this year. Photo: Jaime E. Galvan

HOUSTON - The City of Houston is planning to add even more art murals around town.

The city is looking for artists interested in creating “mini murals” on traffic signal control boxes around town.

There are currently 170 of these mini murals around the city, and they will soon pop up in neighborhoods, including Acres Homes, Gulfton, Third Ward and the East End, among others.

For those interested in joining the registry, view the guidelines here. Artists are required to submit their qualifications, including work samples, a letter of intent and previous work experience. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 11, and all artists will be notified of results by Aug. 31.

