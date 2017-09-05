City of Houston curfew partially lifted

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner has partially lifted the citywide curfew that was initially implemented on August 30 within disaster-striken areas.
The curfew was lifted with the exception of portions of west Houston currently impacted by flooding.
The area still under curfew from midnight to 5:00 a.m. is:
- West of Gessner
- East of TX Hwy-6
- South of I-10/Katy Freeway
- North of Briar Forest Drive
This area remains under curfew until further notice.
The curfew does not apply to:
- Any portion of the City of Bunker Hill Village
- Those engaged in emergency response, as authorized by designated City officials
- Late shift workers
- Emergency volunteers traveling through the area
- People seeking medical attention or shelter
- People traveling through the city to a destination outside of the city
- Individuals who are on private property with permission from the owner, and who are not subject to a mandatory evacuation order.
A detailed map and a copy of the Mayor's Executive Order can be found at houstonemergency.org.
