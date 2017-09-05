KHOU
City of Houston curfew partially lifted

KHOU.com , KHOU 1:24 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner has partially lifted the citywide curfew that was initially implemented on August 30 within disaster-striken areas.  

The curfew was lifted with the exception of portions of west Houston currently impacted by flooding.

The area still under curfew from midnight to 5:00 a.m. is:

  • West of Gessner
  • East of TX Hwy-6
  • South of I-10/Katy Freeway
  • North of Briar Forest Drive

This area remains under curfew until further notice.

The curfew does not apply to:

  • Any portion of the City of Bunker Hill Village
  • Those engaged in emergency response, as authorized by designated City officials
  • Late shift workers
  • Emergency volunteers traveling through the area
  • People seeking medical attention or shelter
  • People traveling through the city to a destination outside of the city
  • Individuals who are on private property with permission from the owner, and who are not subject to a mandatory evacuation order.

A detailed map and a copy of the Mayor's Executive Order can be found at houstonemergency.org

© 2017 KHOU-TV


