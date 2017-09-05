City of Houston curfew partially lifted

City of Houston curfew area.

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner has partially lifted the citywide curfew that was initially implemented on August 30 within disaster-striken areas.



The curfew was lifted with the exception of portions of west Houston currently impacted by flooding.



The area still under curfew from midnight to 5:00 a.m. is:

West of Gessner

East of TX Hwy-6

South of I-10/Katy Freeway

North of Briar Forest Drive

This area remains under curfew until further notice.



The curfew does not apply to:

Any portion of the City of Bunker Hill Village

Those engaged in emergency response, as authorized by designated City officials

Late shift workers

Emergency volunteers traveling through the area

People seeking medical attention or shelter

People traveling through the city to a destination outside of the city

Individuals who are on private property with permission from the owner, and who are not subject to a mandatory evacuation order.

A detailed map and a copy of the Mayor's Executive Order can be found at houstonemergency.org.

© 2017 KHOU-TV