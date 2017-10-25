City of Houston: Curbside recycling pick up to resume in November

Recycling and trash bins. (Photo: greggramirez@gmail.com)

HOUSTON - After a two and a half month suspension due to Harvey recovery efforts, curbside recycling collection for Houston residents will resume November 13, 2017.

The resumption of service is as follows:



“B Week” collection will begin the week of Monday, November 13, 2017.



“A Week” collection will begin the week of Monday, November 20, 2017



As curbside recycling collection reboots, customers are encouraged to place only the following items in their green recycling carts: paper, cardboard, clean food cartons, plastic containers #1-5 and #7, aluminum cans and bimetal cans.

A detailed list of accepted items can be found on department’s website. Customers are also reminded that glass is not accepted in the curbside containers, but can be recycled at all City recycling drop-off locations.

According to the city, here are a few other reminders to remember after the recycling hiatus:

No Hurricane Harvey Debris should be in the recycling cart. Recycling should be loose and not bagged in the cart. Loose material speeds the processing line and ensures that contamination is kept at a minimum. Glass is not accepted at this time and should be taken to a convenient drop-off site. Junk Waste and Yard Waste services remain suspended until further notice. Those crews continue to work on Hurricane Harvey debris removal. All city drop-off locations continue to work on a 7 day schedule until further notice. These sites include the Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center and the Environmental Service Center. Remember to check with 3-1-1 or the department’s webpage for operating hours. The Recycling Collection Schedule can be found here. All Solid Waste Services Collection Day Information can be found here.

