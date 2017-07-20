City of Houston awarded federal funds for terrorism prevention, security

Hey Super Bowl fans: We're looking forward to welcoming you to Houston! Personally, we think Houston is pretty great and so do many of our readers. They helped us come up with 11 of the reasons we heart Houston. (Visit Houston)

HOUSTON - The City of Houston will receive a federal grant for terrorism prevention and enhanced security.

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded Houston $1.7 million to 'build capacity to prepare for, prevent and respond to complex coordinated terrorist attacks'.

In a press release, the city cited recent terror attacks around the world that have highlighted the threat of coordinated attacks against large cities.

According to the city, complex coordinated terrorist attacks are acts of terrorism that:

involve synchronized and independent team(s) at multiple locations

are conducted sequentially or in close succession

are initiated with little or no warning

employ one or more weapon systems

and intended to result in large numbers of casualties

Houston’s application was one of 29 agencies nationwide, and one of 5 in Texas, selected to participate in this initiative.

The city expects to receive the full funding in the fall of 2017.



© 2017 KHOU-TV