City of Houston awarded federal funds for terrorism prevention, security

HOUSTON - The City of Houston will receive a federal grant for terrorism prevention and enhanced security.
The Department of Homeland Security has awarded Houston $1.7 million to 'build capacity to prepare for, prevent and respond to complex coordinated terrorist attacks'.
In a press release, the city cited recent terror attacks around the world that have highlighted the threat of coordinated attacks against large cities.
According to the city, complex coordinated terrorist attacks are acts of terrorism that:
- involve synchronized and independent team(s) at multiple locations
- are conducted sequentially or in close succession
- are initiated with little or no warning
- employ one or more weapon systems
- and intended to result in large numbers of casualties
Houston’s application was one of 29 agencies nationwide, and one of 5 in Texas, selected to participate in this initiative.
The city expects to receive the full funding in the fall of 2017.
