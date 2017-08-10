City crews start cleanup of Midtown homeless camp

Thursday morning, City of Houston crews started moving people out of a homeless camp under the Southwest Freeway near Caroline Street. An estimated 60 to 80 people call the area home, but the city’s chief medical officer calls it a health hazard.

“No individuals, whether they’re housed or living on the streets, should be living in filth,” said Marc Eichenbaum, Special Assistant to the Mayor for Homeless Initiatives.

He pointed out urine-filled bottles, feces-covered pillars and fly-infested trash that littered the camp, describing it as a “health crisis.”

“While many of these folks are working on housing, we cannot continue to allow folks to live in filth,” Eichenbaum said. “That’s why we’re cleaning this area – for them, so they can be back in a much health-conducive environment.”

Several different city departments converged on the camp Thursday, clearing it out for a quick cleanup.

Crews began notifying residents by posting flyers on Monday to avoid the effort coming as a surprise.

“A lot of people are cooperating. A lot of people are pleased,” said Eichenbaum. “But you can’t please everybody.”

He added that, once the area is cleaned out, people who want to will be able to return, as early as Thursday night.

