Galveston city council might lower Seawall speed limit

GALVESTON, Texas- Not so fast, tourists and islanders: the Galveston City Council on Thursday could vote to lower the speed limit on a busy island road.

If approved, the city of Galveston would reduce the speed limit on Seawall Boulevard to 35 mph between 40th and 61st streets, down from its original 40 mph.

The speed reduction would bring the limit to a flat 35 mph from Ferry Road to 61st Street on Seawall Boulevard. The speed limit is already 35 mph between Ferry Road and 39th Street.

The Daily News on July 3 reported that the stretch of Seawall Boulevard between Ferry Road and 61st Street annually tallies the most fatal accidents than any other island street. So far in 2017, there have been six fatal auto-related crashes, and two of those occurred on Seawall Boulevard.

To read full story on The Galveston County Daily News, click here.

This story is published on our site as part of a partnership KHOU 11 has with The Daily News in Galveston County.

© 2017 KHOU-TV