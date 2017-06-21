HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Cindy was making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana state line as of 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds is accompanying the storm as it moves in.

The Latest:

Here's the 1 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Cindy:

Maximum Sustained Winds: 45 mph

Movement: NNW at 7 mph

Pressure: 992 millibars, steady

Cindy Impacts:

The tropical storm made landfall with little fanfare near the Texas/Louisiana state line. Below is video near the Port Arthur area posted to twitter by @IanMccayWx

Definitely seeing the power of Cindy here in Port Arthur heavy rain and wind won't let up Jefferson Co is now under a Flash Flood Warning. pic.twitter.com/OM2JJ9OSAD — Ian Shelton (@IanMckayWx) June 22, 2017

Gusty winds were noted in Jefferson county but little damage has been reported. Rainfall continues to be the big story with some areas of south Louisiana picking up over ten inches of rainfall.

Here in the immediate Houston area, most areas west of I-45 have received very little in the way of measurable rainfall while areas east of the freeway have picked up between a half inch and 1.50 inches, mainly in far eastern Harris county near the Chambers county line.

Courtesy: Harris County Flood Control District (Photo: khounewsal)

Strong winds have been observed with the system but only in gusts. So far no damage has been reported although a few downed trees, especially dead ones, may have come down in some of the more rural areas. Below are some observed wind speeds courtesy of the National Weather Service in League City.

Courtesy: National Weather Service, Houston

What Next?

The storm is going to continue to pull north this morning and should be out of the area by Thursday evening. Continue to expect rounds of heavy showers as feeder bands continue to spiral into the area as the center of Cindy passes to our east.

Gusty winds may accompany any strong feeder band that develops but generally winds will be less than 30 mph area wide with higher gusts.

The tropical storm warning that is in effect for Chambers, Galveston, Harris and Liberty counties should be allowed to expire late Thursday morning.

Rain chances will continue to be elevated to high as we head into the upcoming weekend as a front -- yes, a front! -- moves into southeast Texas. Drier, "cooler" air will filter in behind the front making for decent weather early next week.

