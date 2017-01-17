Chronology of a kidnapping: The Elaine Yates case

Elaine Yates mug shot

A father whose two young daughters vanished more than three decades ago finally has answers. The sisters reported missing from Rhode Island in 1985 have been located in the Houston area. Their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them.

You had many questions about this story and so did we, so we did some digging. Here's what we've learned about the case of Russel and Elaine Yates and their daughters:

Jan. 22, 1961: Russel Yates married Elaine Pigeon. Both were 18 and they had been high school sweethearts, according to a 1988 article about the kidnappings in the Providence Journal.

Oct. 15, 1981: Kimberly Ann Yates was born.

Oct. 26, 1984: Kelly Ann Yates was born

Kelly and Kimberly Yates vanished from their Warwick, Rhode Island home in 1985. (Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Aug. 3, 1985: Russel had stayed out all night. Elaine found him on his boat with another woman, he told the Providence Journal. During a violent argument that night, Russel admitted to the newspaper he hit his wife after she allegedly kicked him and slapped him “two or three times.”

Aug. 26, 1985: The couple argued about the incident on the boat and Russel left and went to a bar.

Aug. 27, 1985: Russel came home at 2 a.m. to find his wife and three daughters gone.

Aug. 28, 1985: Russel filed a missing persons’ report.

Nov. 1985: Russel was awarded custody of his missing daughters.

Jan. 1987: Russel took the case to the Rhode Island State Police because he wasn’t happy with the way the Warwick police had handled the case.

Aug. 21, 1987: The Rhode Island State Police took over the investigation.

Nov. 16, 1988: A felony warrant was issued Elaine Yates for child snatching.

1990: The children’s maternal grandmother was imprisoned on contempt of court for eight days when she refused to reveal the girls’ whereabouts. She insisted that she did not know where they were. She was 77 at the time.

2009: Elaine Yates obtained a court order legally changing her name to Liana Lynn Waldberg. Police say she used several aliases through the years.

Dec. 23, 2016: Rhode Island State Police get a tip that Elaine Yates and her daughters were living in the Houston area.

Jan. 16, 2017: Elaine Yates is arrested at her west Houston townhome where she had been living under the name Leina Wardberg. Her daughters have also been living in the Houston area.

Jan. 17, 2017: Russel Yates told WPRI he was dumbfounded that his daughters have finally been found and he hopes they will get in touch with him. But he’s not sure his wife should be prosecuted after all these years. “What happens with my ex-wife, I really feel bad about,” Yates said. “That’s not going to help her, me, or anyone else at this point. I just want to see my kids.”

The Providence Journal contributed to this report.

