Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Houston's Bell Park

It appeared someone dumped red paint on the statue. Police said a cleaning crew was called to the scene early Friday. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say someone vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue in Bell Park overnight.

Police were called to the scene between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Montrose.

It appeared someone dumped red paint on the statue.

According to a plaque, The Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston donated the statue to the city in 1992.

The vandalism occurred following deadly clashes in Charlottesville and renewed calls for local governments to remove Confederate monuments and symbols from public spaces. Some Confederate statues have been splashed with paint or even torn down in cities across the country.

Houston police have no suspects in this case. A cleaning crew has been notified.

