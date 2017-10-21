Chilliest temperatures of the season on the way?

HOUSTON - Our next big cold front is on final approach and it could help usher in some of the chilliest temperatures of the season so far!

It's fairly common place for temperatures to tank by mid to late October; a month known for substantial changes in the seasons. In fact this coming cold front could usher in fall permanently and give the near 90° temps a final swift kick to the curb.

It's not just one cold front I'm talking about here. There's a series of them and they're stacked up like hotcakes -- each a bit stronger than the one before it.

Let's take a look at some numbers:

Highlighted in the yellow boxes are the forecast high and low temperatures for the next seven days -- pure raw data. As you can see, temperatures remain below 80 degrees a fair number of those with Wednesday morning showing a reading of 47 degrees! That would be at Bush-Intercontinental. Areas north and west of town could very well be in the low 40s.

Before we can enjoy the fruits we must labor a bit and that will come in form of some thunderstorms first thing Sunday. While a few claps of thunder will be possible with the line of storms, the severe parameters in the atmosphere are very low. That means that conditions are not supportive of widespread severe weather.

Since the line of storms will be moving through quickly, it's unlikely any one spot will receive more than about an inch of rain. Many areas will receive less than that.

The front will be blazing a trail through the area and any thunderstorms that manage to develop will be short lived over any one spot. Once the front pushes through, expect rapid clearing with many areas in full sunshine by as early as 2 p.m. -- especially north and west.

Timing

The front will arrive in the northern counties (Brazos, Madison, Walker, Trinity, Grimes and Houston counties between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The line of storms should be weakening as they push into the central counties (Washington, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Liberty and Harris counties) where a more stable atmosphere awaits between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Finally the front should push the line of storms to and off of the coast by the time 11 a.m. rolls around. Again, these are going to be fast moving storms so flooding is not expected. Everybody should be under clear skies, including Galveston by the time everybody hits the pillow Sunday evening.

Next Weekend

Next weekend could be one of the coolest set of days we've had since last Spring. It's possible we could see highs only in the 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s area wide again.

Check out the above image. Basically the blues and purples are temperatures below normal and reds are temperatures above normal. The deeper the colors are the further below or above average they are.

The morning run of the American model indicates a very strong front rolling through next weekend. For those of you who like the cooler/colder weather, I'm your new best friend.

