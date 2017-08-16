Child burned by unknown chemical while playing in grandparent's yard

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A six-year-old boy was burned when another child threw an unknown chemical into a small fire.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, the children were playing near a small fire and when the chemical was thrown on, it caused a flash fire. Deputies say several young family members and friends were playing in their grandparent's yard Wednesday on SH 146N when the accident occurred.

The sheriff's office says the boy sustained what is thought to be non-life threatening burns to his upper torso. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

