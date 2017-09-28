Chemical spill reported in Dickinson HS cafeteria

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

DICKINSON, Texas - Emergency crews are responding to Dickinson High School after reports of a chemical spill in the cafeteria.

The Dickinson Fire Department responded to the school Thursday morning after fumes were reported due to the spill. The chemical is unknown. According to Dickinson ISD, no students were in the cafeteria at the time and there is now impact on classes.

The cafeteria area has been evacuated.

