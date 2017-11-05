Harris Health System: Chemical spill cleanup underway at Ben Taub, hospital still fully operational

HOUSTON - Crews are cleaning up a chemical spill at Ben Taub Hospital on Sunday, officials say.

According to a spokesperson with Harris Health System, the spill was small and no injuries were reported.

The spokesperson says the emergency center is on temporary diversion during the clean up, but is in full operation otherwise.

At this time, the type of chemical is unknown.

HFD Haz-Mat responded earlier to help assess the situation, but the hospital now has internal teams cleaning up.

