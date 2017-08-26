(Photo: Facebook)

HOUSTON - Facebook activated its "Safety Check" Saturday as Hurricane Harvey continues to impact the Texas Gulf Coast.

Residents in the impacted areas can use the "I'm Safe Button" to let their family and friends know that they are safe.

The "Safety Check" feature is used to letting others know you are safe during an emergency. Additionally, the feature allows Facebook users to see where people have checked-in on the map.

Red safety dots can be seen on the map all across the coast from Beaumont to Matamoros, Mexico and in the Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas.

Find out which areas are impacted and if you're family members and friends have marked themselves as safe by clicking here.

Facebook users are also using the page to offer help to others in the community.

