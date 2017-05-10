Chase suspect crashes into house, injures deputy

A Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable was involved in a chase Wednesday afternoon that ended with a vehicle crashing into a home. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable was injured after officials say a suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a home and another stolen vehicle into that deputy's patrol car.

The pursuit ended at a house in the 15600 block of Pebble Lake Drive near Meadow Village Drive in northwest Harris County.

Officials say the deputy spotted a pickup truck that had been stolen the day before and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped off.

The deputy began chasing the truck but slowed down at a red light and eventually caught up to the driver when he saw people standing outside where the truck had crashed into a home’s garage.

The incident was captured on Mike Seller's surveillance cameras.

"He was at least doing 70 or 80 coming through here, just flying," said Sellers. "The car came flashing through, he ran over the mailbox over there and then I heard the big crash."

Raw video: Car crashes into NW Harris Co. home

Authorities say the crash damaged two vehicles inside the garage and caught on fire. Cy-Fair firefighters were able to control the blaze before it could spread into the home.

"There was a blast outside, a blast," said Khan Ghori, the homeowner whose garage was barreled into.

Deputies say the suspect ran from the scene to Julene Dulaney's home where he stole a second vehicle. The resident reported the stolen vehicle, and other deputies began chasing the suspect.

"I saw him coming and I said to myself 'Oh no this is what happens on TV all the time,'" said Dulaney. "First thing he did was grab my blouse, wanted to play with my boobs, and said 'I need your keys.'"

The second chase ended when the suspect rammed the vehicle into a Pct. 5 patrol car. The deputy in that car was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

